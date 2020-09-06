Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Huawei Matebook X Pro Review
- Canadian wireless data prices among most expensive of 28 countries: study
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Review
- Rogers’ Pro On-the-Go service visits tripled amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Review
- Rogers offering Apple Music free for six months with select Infinite plans
- B.C. government installing 28 new EV charging stations on Vancouver Island
- Nintendo bringing Super Mario 64, Sunshine, Galaxy and 3D World to the Switch
- COVID Alert now available in Newfoundland and Labrador
- Rogers implementing new changes to customer support options
- COVID Alert sits at 2.2 million downloads, 90 infection reports after one month
- Xplornet acquires New Brunswick-based fibre provider F6 Networks
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 now available to pre-order from Samsung, exclusively at Bell September 18th
- Telus acquires Victoria-based security company Price’s Alarms
- Privacy watchdog calls for updated laws regarding technology amid pandemic
- Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in September
- Rogers expands 5G service to 50 more towns and cities
Comments