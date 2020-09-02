Rogers implementing new changes to customer support options

Rogers is implementing some changes to its retail and customer support options for customers this month.
The national carrier outlined in a blog post that starting September 1st, its retail stores will no longer take one-time bill payments. Rogers notes that it still offers several other payment options for customers.
Starting September 15th, Rogers’ teams will no longer complete certain transactions over the phone or through live chat.
“Our teams are still here to give expert advice, help review your account and services, and choose the latest phones, tablets, and accessories in-store, over the phone, or through live chat,” the carrier noted in the press release.
You can learn more about the changes here.
Source: Rogers
Comments