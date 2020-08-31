Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in September

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in September 2020.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls and Shrek have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
In September, Netflix isn’t getting rid of very much content. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Netflix and Prime Video, check out our respective ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in September:
Amazon Prime Video
- 17 Again (09/14/20)
- American Hustle (09/29/20)
- Dear John (09/29/20)
- Paranorman (09/29/20)
- Insidious (09/29/20)
- Insidious 2 (09/29/20)
- Insidious: Chapter 3 (09/29/20)
Crave
- Crossfire (09/01/20)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) (09/04/20)
- 60 Minutes Sports: Season 4, Episode 9 (09/05/20)
- Everybody Knows (09/05/20)
- The Bold and the Beautiful: Classic Episodes: Season 1, Episodes 26-30 (09/06/20)
- A Star is Born (2018) (09/07/20)
- The Hate You Give (09/07/20)
- How Its Made: Season 26 (09/13/20)
- The Bold and the Beautiful Classic Episodes: Season 1, Episodes 31 – 35 (09/13/20)
- Ladybug (09/19/20)
Little Italy (09/20/20)
- The Bold and the Beautiful Classic Episodes: Season 1, Episodes 36 – 40 (09/21/20)
- Masterchef: Season 10 (09/21/20)
- The Old Man and the Gun (09/21/20)
- Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (09/24/20)
- Wrath of the Titans (09/27/20)
- The Bold and the Beautiful Classic Episodes: Season 1, Episodes 41 – 45 (09/27/20)
- Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (09/29/20)
- 3:10 To Yuma (09/30/20)
- After Earth (09/30/20)
- Akeelah and the Bee (09/30/20)
- American Psycho (09/30/20)
- Apocalypse Now Redux (09/30/20)
- At First Light (09/30/20)
- At Middleton (09/30/20)
- Bad Lieutenant (09/30/20)
- Battle Royale (09/30/20)
- Behind the Sea (09/30/20)
- Buffalo ’66 (09/30/20)
- Cecil B. Demented (09/30/20)
- Chuck & Buck (09/30/20)
- City Island (09/30/20)
- Confidence (09/30/20)
- Connie and Carla (09/30/20)
- Cop Car (09/30/20)
- Cosmopolis (09/30/20)
- Crank 2: High Voltage (09/30/20)
- Crank (09/30/20)
- Crash (09/30/20)
- Death at a Funeral (09/30/20)
- Death Race (08) (09/30/20)
- Different Loyalty (09/30/20)
- Dirty Dancing (09/30/20)
- District 9 (09/30/20)
- Dogville (09/30/20)
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (09/30/20)
- Elysium (09/30/20)
- Erin Brockovich (09/30/20)
- Eulogy (09/30/20)
- Eve’s Bayou (09/30/20)
- Fierce People (09/30/20)
- First Man (09/30/20)
- Frailty (09/30/20)
- Friends with Benefits (09/30/20)
- From Paris with Love (09/30/20)
- Ghost Rider (09/30/20)
- Girl with the Pearl Earring (09/30/20)
- Happy Endings (09/30/20)
- Henchmen (09/30/20)
- High Tension (09/30/20)
- House of D (09/30/20)
- Johnny English Strikes Again (09/30/20)
- Julie and Julia (09/30/20)
- Kill the Irishman (09/30/20)
- Killing Hasselhoff (09/30/20)
- Kingdom: Seasons 1-3 (09/30/20)
- Lantana (09/30/20)
- Leap Year (09/30/20)
- Let Me In (09/30/20)
- Lovely & Amazing (09/30/20)
- Mary Shelley (09/30/20)
- Monster’s Ball (09/30/20)
- Nemesis Game (09/30/20)
- Peppa Pig: Season 1 (09/30/20)
- Permanent Midnight (09/30/20)
- Punisher: War Zone (09/30/20)
- Rambo (09/30/20)
- Robin Hood (09/30/20)
- Rock the Kasbah (09/30/20)
- Saw (09/30/20)
- Saw 2 (09/30/20)
- Saw 3 (09/30/20)
- Saw 3D (09/30/20)
- Saw 4 (09/30/20)
- Saw 5 (09/30/20)
- Saw 6 (09/30/20)
- Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood (09/30/20)
- Shattered Glass (09/30/20)
- Sleeping with the Enemy (09/30/20)
- Stage Beauty (09/30/20)
Stir of Echoes (09/30/20)
- Suicide Kings (09/30/20)
- Swimming with Sharks (09/30/20)
- The Big Kahuna (09/30/20)
- The Blair Witch Project (09/30/20)
- The Call (09/30/20)
- The Cooler (09/30/20)
- The Counselor (09/30/20)
- The Culture High (09/30/20)
- The Dresser (09/30/20)
- The Final Cut (09/30/20)
- The Game (09/30/20)
- The Legend of Barney Thomson (09/30/20)
- The Lucky Ones (09/30/20)
- The Midnight Meat Train (09/30/20)
- The Ninth Gate (09/30/20)
- The Red Violin (09/30/20)
- The Rite (09/30/20)
- The Smurfs 2 (09/30/20)
- The Smurfs (09/30/20)
- The Way of the Gun (09/30/20)
- The Winning Season (09/30/20)
- This is the End (09/30/20)
- Trade (09/30/20)
- Traitor (09/30/20)
- Transporter 3 (09/30/20)
- Trees Lounge (09/30/20)
- Waiting (09/30/20)
- War (09/30/20)
- Werewolf (09/30/20)
- Windows (09/30/20)
- Win Win (09/30/20)
- Wonderland (09/30/20)
Netflix
- Ready Player One (09/02/20)
- Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7 (09/05/20)
- Clueless (09/14/20)
- Ghostbusters (09/30/20)
- Ghostbusters 2 (09/30/20)
- Inglourious Basterds (09/30/20)
- Pulp Fiction (09/30/20)
Image credit: New Line Cinema
Comments