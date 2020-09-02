Rogers offering Apple Music free for six months with select Infinite plans

Rogers has announced that it is now offering customers six months of Apple Music for free with select Infinite plans.
The offer is available for new and current customers on select 20GB and 50GB Infinite plans. It’s worth noting that customers on promotional plans are not eligible.
Customers can check their eligibility for the offer on Rogers’ website. The carrier says that the offer is also available to new and existing Apple Music customers on eligible plans.
Rogers notes that customers can also redeem and manage their subscription through the MyRogers app, and will have their Apple Music service charged directly on their Rogers bill following their six-month free period.
“Rogers Infinite plans allow our customers to take full advantage of their wireless services, and with this six-month offer on select Infinite plans, they can enjoy over 60 million songs, curated playlists and more with infinite data and no overages,” said Brent Johnson, the president of wireless at Rogers, in a press release.
Apple Music offers subscribers a catalogue of songs that are available to stream or download for offline listening without ads. Subscribers get daily recommendations based on their interests and also have access to radio stations.
It’s worth mentioning that this is the first time Apple Music is partnering with a Canadian carrier for a free trial, although it has done so with U.S. carriers in the past.
Apple Music costs $9.99 in Canada per month, so this offer is valued at $60. The tech giant offers a standard three-month free trial. You can learn more about Rogers’ offer here.
