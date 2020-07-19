Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- About 41 percent of Canadians say Facebook is the most ‘toxic’ site they use: CIRA
- Here’s how to install the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone
- Big Three reiterate stance against mandated MVNO access in final submissions to CRTC
- Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in August 2020
- Fido offering 500 new customers $140 in savings over four months
- Premier Ford says Ontario waiting on Ottawa to launch contact tracing app
- Electrify Canada hosts petition to get EV charging emoji on smartphones
- Bird Canada launches e-scooter pilot project in Ottawa
- Rogers tops ranks in latest Umlaut Canadian wireless network study
- Canadian Google Store leaks Pixel 4a in high-res image
- Kobo Nia Review: Basic is best
- Competition Bureau says Canadians could save more if Big Three faced more competition
- Canadians are heading to YouTube for their sports fix
- Project xCloud game streaming coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free in September
- Huawei Canada remains hopeful it can participate in 5G network deployment
- Apple files ‘Path to Apple Card’ patent application in Canada
- Paper Mario: The Origami King is a great intro to the RPG genre
- Pixel Buds (2020) Review: Google’s answer to Apple’s AirPods
- Mandated MVNO access would lead to an ‘unhealthy Canadian telecom industry:’ PwC
- Chatr launches refreshed look and new brand promise tagline
- The average cost of charging an EV in Canada is $277 per year: report
- TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L Review: The TV maker’s first smartphones
- 64 percent of Canadian small businesses on Facebook reporting lower sales due to pandemic
- Chatr launches new top-up payment option called ‘Day Pass’
- TTC looking into free Wi-Fi on streetcars and buses
- Spotify launches two podcast charts in Canada
- Ghost of Tsushima features one of gaming’s best open worlds
- Virgin Mobile officially launches ‘Virgin TV’ app-based service
Comments