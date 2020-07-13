Rogers tops ranks in latest Umlaut Canadian wireless network study

Rogers has topped ranks as the best wireless network in Canada in the latest study conducted by Umlaut, a global consultancy company.
Bell and Telus ranked second and third respectively, as Rogers won the title for the second year in a row.
The Toronto-based national carrier received a score of 920 out of 1,000 points. Bell was 12 points behind with a total score of 908, and Telus followed with 887.
In terms of data, Rogers ranked first with 551 points, Bell followed with 539 and Telus with 534. Rogers and Bell both achieved the highest score in terms of voice with 369 points and Telus followed with 253.
It’s interesting to note that all three carriers’ scores improved from last year. Rogers’ score increased from 857 to 920, Bell went from 837 to 908 and Telus went from 826 to 887.
“This award reinforces that our network investments and our commitment to providing customers with world-class service not only keeps Canadians connected today, but also provides a strong foundation as we continue to roll out the country’s first 5G network” said Jorge Fernandes, Rogers’ CTO, in a press release.
Umlaut tested and measured the three carriers’ network performance using smartphones for voice and data performance in major metropolitan areas, smaller cities and on connection roads between March 16th and June 3rd. The tests were done across a distance of 18,624km.
