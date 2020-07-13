PREVIOUS|
Canadian Google Store leaks Pixel 4a in high-res image

It looks like Google has accidentally used the image of 4a in place of the Nest Wifi

Jul 13, 2020

10:35 AM EDT

It looks like Google is on the verge of releasing the Pixel 4a since a high-resolution image of the often-leaked smartphone has appeared on the Canadian version of its own website.

At the time of publication of this story, the image is still live on Google Canada’s website. It appears Google has accidentally used the image of 4a in place of the Nest Wifi.

The picture confirms the hole-punch camera in the top left side of the screen, a single rear camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner like the Pixel 3 series. The image also reveals a headphone jack and a mint-coloured power button.

Unfortunately, this leak doesn’t reveal the cost of the 4a, but if it’s priced as competitively as the $549 CAD Pixel 3a is here, this might be the smartphone a lot of Canadians have been waiting for.

Other publications are reporting that the phone could be revealed on July 13th, so hopefully, by the end of the day, we’ll have more official information about the 4a.

Source: Google Store

