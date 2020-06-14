Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Bell investing $2.7 million to create advanced 5G research centre at Western University
- Contest: Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Bell launches initial 5G network in the GTA, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Montreal
- Freedom to charge $20 connection fee on in-store hardware upgrades starting June 8
- Uber receives licence to operate in Winnipeg, planning summer launch
- Uber Eats Canada tipping has increased by 55 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Government to open applications for $1.7 billion Universal Broadband Fund soon
- Sony reveals the official design of the PlayStation 5
- Telus launches ‘PureFibre 1.5 Gigabit’ internet service in Alberta and B.C.
- CIBC ranks first for mobile banking app satisfaction in Canada: study
- Fido offering some customers bonus 5GB data for 24 months
- Toronto launches e-bike pilot program and expands bikeshare network
- CRTC approves Bell’s plan to use AI to block scam calls on 90-day trial basis
- Telus offering online-only $75/20GB promotional plan
- Koodo offering some subscribers $65/12GB and $75/20GB plans
- Uber for Business launches ‘Vouchers’ for Uber Eats in Canada
- Rogers launches website to showcase and support small businesses
- Canada’s Federal Court of Appeal rules in favour of Apple in double royalties case
- Rogers donating phones with free plans to women’s shelters across Canada
