PREVIOUS|
News

Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Jun 14, 2020

6:11 AM EDT

0 comments

ps5

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Related Articles

News

Jun 12, 2020

4:48 PM EDT

Montreal-based EA Motive’s new Star Wars game to be revealed next week

News

Jun 12, 2020

12:55 PM EDT

Google Stadia accidentally leaked playable demo of Ubisoft Quebec’s Gods & Monsters

News

Jun 8, 2020

9:53 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [June 8 – June 15]

Comments