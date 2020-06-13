Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [June 8-14]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
This column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
Knives Out
A master detective investigates the mysterious death of a wealthy novelist, with each of the victim’s family members being a suspect.
Knives Out was written and directed by Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and features an ensemble cast that includes Daniel Craig (Skyfall), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Ana De Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) and Toronto’s own Christopher Plummer (All The Money in the World).
Original theatrical release date: November 27th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 12th, 2020
Genre: Mystery
Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent
The Terror: Infamy
The second season of anthology series The Terror follows a young man as he investigates a mysterious string of deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community.
Alexander Woo (True Blood) developed the second season, which stars Derek Mio (Greek), Kiki Sukezane (Heroes Reborn) and George Takei (Star Trek).
It’s worth noting that Infamy was filmed in Vancouver.
Original TV broadcast run: August to October 2020 (AMC)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 11th, 2020
Genre: Drama, horror
Runtime: 10 episodes (40 to 52 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent (based on 43 reviews)
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79 CAD/year Amazon Prime subscription.
Crave
Ad Astra
An astronaut ventures into space to find his father, whose experiment puts the entire solar system at risk.
Ad Astra was co-written and directed by James Gray (The Immigrant) and stars Brad Pitt (Moneyball), Tommy Lee Jones (The Fugitive), Ruth Negga (Loving) and Saint John’s-born Donald Sutherland (Citizen X).
Original theatrical release date: September 20th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 12th, 2020
Genre: Sci-fi, drama
Runtime: 2 hours, 4 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 84 percent (based on 367 reviews)
CTV Presents Change & Action: Racism in Canada
Listening, learning and understanding. Join @mr1LOVETO, @MarciIen, @LaineyGossip and @AnneMarieAMK for Change & Action: Racism in Canada Saturday June 13 on CTV. pic.twitter.com/gBtVX5fVtb
— CTV (@CTV) June 4, 2020
This week, Bell is airing a special 90-minute conversation about racism in Canada featuring Lainey Lui (eTalk), Marci Ien (The Social), Tyrone Edwards (eTalk) and Anne-Marie Mediwake (Your Morning).
The four hosts will discuss systemic racism in Canada with a variety of Canadian guests, including Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger, TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, rapper Kardinal Offishall and Black Lives Matter Toronto founder Sandy Hudson.
Change & Action: Racism in Canada will premiere on Saturday, June 13th at 8pm ET on CTV, CTV.ca and in the CTV app on Android and iOS. You’ll then be able to stream the special starting June 14th on Crave.
More information can be found here.
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time
Both parts of Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room director Alison Ellwood’s Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time are now streaming on Crave. The documentary examines the music and culture of Hollywood Hills’ fame Laurel Canyon area and includes archival materials, content and music from the likes of Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and Carole King.
Crave release date: June 1st (first part), June 8th (second part)
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 2 hours, 37 minutes (total for both parts)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 11 reviews)
A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz adding another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
Disney+
Artemis Fowl [Disney+ Original]
Once set to release in theatres, Disney’s live-action adaptation Eoin Colfer’s 2001 Artemis Fowl novel is now streaming on Disney+.
The film follows a 12-year-old Irish prodigy who must rescue his father from a gang of fairies.
Artemis Fowl was directed by Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express) and stars Ferdia Shaw (debut film role), Josh Gad (Frozen), Colin Farrell (The Lobster) and Judi Dench (Philomena).
Disney+ release date: June 12th, 2020
Genre: Fantasy adventure
Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 11 percent (based on 85 reviews)
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99/year in Canada.
Netflix
Da 5 Bloods [Netflix Original]
A group of aging Vietnam War veterans return to the country in search of treasure they buried there.
Da 5 Bloods was co-written and directed by Spike Lee (BlacKKKlansman) and stars Delroy Lindo (Malcolm X), Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco), Clarke Peters (The Wire), Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera) and Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther).
Netflix Canada release date: June 12th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 2 hours, 34 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent (based on 128 reviews)
Dating Around (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
In each episode of this reality show, one real-life single goes on five blind dates to find the match worth coming back to.
Dating Around was created by Chris Culvenor (Amazing Race Australia).
Netflix Canada release date: June 12th, 2020
Genre: Reality
Runtime: Six episodes (26 to 28 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
8:46 [Netflix Original]
Dave Chappelle has a new special that Netflix has made free on its comedy-focused YouTube channel.
The special’s title refers to the amount of time that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin lay on George Floyd’s neck until he killed him. Besides addressing Floyd and the ongoing protests surrounding his death, Chappelle also touches on being unable to accept a Grammy Award on the day Kobe Bryant died and the hypocrisy of conservative TV host Laura Ingraham.
The 27-minute special can be watched here.
F is For Family (Season 4) [Netflix Original]
Frank’s estranged father pays him an unwelcome visit, while Sue pursues New Age pregnancy support, and the Murphy kids adopt new personas.
F is For Family was created by Bill Burr (Breaking Bad) and Michael Price (The Simpsons) and features the voices of Burr, Laura Dern (Marriage Story) and Justin Long (Alvin and the Chipmunks).
Netflix Canada release date: June 12th, 2020
Genre: Animated sitcom
Runtime: 10 episodes (27 to 29 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Jo Koy In His Elements [Netflix Original]
Comedian Jo Koy spotlights Manilan in this special with a variety of Filipino American comedians, DJs and B-boys.
Netflix Canada release date: June 12th, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 55 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Lenox Hill [Netflix Original]
This docuseries follows four doctors at New York’s renowned Lenox Hill Hospital as they balance their personal lives with their work.
Netflix Canada release date: June 10th, 2020
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Eight episodes (48 to 53 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on eight reviews)
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).
Video on demand (VOD)
The King of Staten Island
A semi-autobiographical comedy-drama about Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson coping with the loss of his father during 9/11. The King of Staten Island was co-written and directed by Judd Apatow (The 40-Year-Old Virgin) and stars Davidson (he also co-wrote the script), Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny), Bill Burr (F is For Family) and Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire).
Universal was originally going to release the film in theatres but shifted it to a June 12th VOD release amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
VOD release date: June 12th, 2020
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: 2 hours, 16 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 69 percent (based on 166 reviews)
You can rent The King of Staten Island on iTunes and Google Play for $19.99.
