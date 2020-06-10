Telus launches ‘PureFibre 1.5 Gigabit’ internet service in Alberta and B.C.

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus is launching its ‘PureFibre 1.5 Gigabit‘ internet service in British Columbia and Alberta.
The carrier says this service brings fast speeds clocking in at up to 1,500Mbps download and up to 940Mbps upload. Telus’ PureFibre 1.5 Gigabit service with unlimited home internet data is available for $165 per month on a two-year term.
Telus notes that these speeds are possible through its PureFibre network, which it says is the largest 100 percent pure fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) network in Western Canada. The carrier outlines that a 100 percent FTTP network allows for higher download and upload speeds and better reliability.
“The advanced technology and unparalleled speeds of our PureFibre network are providing enhanced access to digital healthcare solutions, enabling virtual education and powering teleworking capabilities that fuel economic productivity and diversity,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a press release.
The carrier states that at 940Mbps, Telus’ PureFibre’s top upload speed is over 37 times faster than the upload speeds of other plans widely available in Western Canada.
You can learn more about the new plan here.
Source: Telus
