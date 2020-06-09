Uber for Business launches ‘Vouchers’ for Uber Eats in Canada

Uber for Business is expanding its corporate meal solutions with the launch of ‘Vouchers’ for Uber Eats in order to help increase employee productivity.
The new feature lets businesses sponsor free or discounted meals for their employees or customers on their own terms. They can choose the value and start/ end date of the vouchers.
Uber says that businesses can use vouchers in several different ways. For instance, the vouchers can be used to supply employees with a complimentary meal to boost team morale. They can also be used to supply one-off meals to increase sales and start client conversations, or provide lunch to thousands of participants during a virtual event.
“Vouchers give you the versatility to decide how much of the meal you want to cover while still having visibility into how your organization spends at any scale or occasion,” Uber wrote in an emailed press release.
To use the new feature, users just have to choose which type of voucher they want to create. They can then create limits on spending per order, number of orders, dates and times. To redeem a voucher, recipients just have to click on the link to claim it and then use the voucher at checkout.
Businesses can then monitor costs and gain insights into how their employees and customers use vouchers. They can see total spending, meals ordered and the number of vouchers claimed in order to monitor usage.
Uber for Business expanded its Eats feature to Canada in April, as people continued to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company says that since the launch of new features, Uber for Business has seen the number of active Eats users grow an average of almost 90 percent per month.
