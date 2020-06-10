Rogers launches website to showcase and support small businesses

Rogers has launched a new website to highlight and support small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now more than ever, it’s important to stay connected to each other and show our support for the local businesses that make our communities strong,” the website reads.
Through partnerships with several different companies, the website also provides access to resources like Facebook Blueprint, LinkedIn Learning and Twitter Flight School to help businesses pivot their operations online and find new ways to serve customers.
This latest initiative is an expansion of Rogers’ Operation Support Local program that was launched in partnership with Scotiabank. Since its launch in April, the program has delivered more than $1 million in free media to support local businesses through Rogers Sports and Media radio stations and Breakfast Television.
Rogers notes that the program has featured more than 8,500 businesses to date. Canadians can submit businesses that they want to be featured on-air on one of the company’s 56 radio stations across the country.
Source: Rogers
