Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

- 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) Review: The laptop Apple needed to release
- Bell says its initial 5G network is ready
- Sidewalk Labs walking away from Toronto smart city project
- Microsoft shows off first-ever gameplay from 13 Xbox Series X games
- Here’s everything new in Google’s surprise fourth Android 11 Developer Preview
- Sonos S2 app is coming out on June 8th: Here’s what you need to know
- Sonos releases new Sonos Five and Sub alongside Arc
- Sonos Arc is the company’s most ambitious soundbar yet
- Microsoft unveils new Surface Go 2, Book 3, Headphones 2 and Earbuds
- Toronto-based dotmobile adds three new brands to upcoming marketplace
- Government looking to speed up rural high-speed internet access plans
- Trudeau announces $240 million investment in virtual healthcare
- Virgin Mobile to launch ‘Sweet Pay’ device financing on May 12
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro coming to Canada May 8
- Bell to reopen some of its retail stores across Canada
- Apple hosting online WWDC starting June 22
- 5G download speeds outperform Wi-Fi in seven out of eight leading countries: report
