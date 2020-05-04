Bell to reopen some of its retail stores across Canada

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, but things seem to be getting better in some areas of the country.
Provinces are starting to reopen some of their businesses and stores. One of these businesses is national carrier Bell, which has announced that it will open more store locations in certain regions.
Below is a statement from the carrier regarding some of the opening of some of its locations:
“As provinces gradually restrictions, we will open more store locations. To protect the health and well-being of our employees and customers, extra sanitation measures will be in effect in all open stores and, as a precaution, we will be limited the number of customers in a store at any given time.”
You can find out stores are open by using Bell’s store locator. Stores owned by Bell’s flanker brand Virgin Mobile will remain closed.
