Huawei Mate 30 Pro coming to Canada May 8

Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro is finally releasing in Canada on Friday, May 8th.
The handset will be available at Staples, Newegg, Visions Electronics and The Shopping Channel for $1,399.99 CAD.
This smartphone sports 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and is available in a ‘Space Silver’ colour variant.
It’s important to note that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro lacks the Google Play Store, which means that users are limited to apps available in Huawei’s own AppGallery. You can also use Phone Clone to copy apps from your previous device to your the Mate 30 Pro.
The Mate 30 Pro features EMUI 10, Dark Mode, a 6.53-inch waterfall display, a 4,500mAh battery, 3D Face Unlock and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
To learn more about the Mate 30 Pro check out my review, here.
