Toronto-based dotmobile adds three new brands to upcoming marketplace

Toronto-based wireless startup, dotmobile, has partnered with Solutions 2 Go (SG2) to add three new brands to its marketplace on its upcoming app.
Brampton-based SG2 is a global distributor of video game products, and currently represents all video game publishers in the Canadian market.
Through the upcoming app, Dotmobile plans to deliver a “hyper-focused” shopping experience that is not available through other wireless service providers. The app is currently in closed alpha testing.
“We offer more than just cases and chargers, introducing our members to great brands and unique products that wireless providers typically ignore,” said Alex Bauman, the chief experience officer of dotmobile, in a press release.
The first brand joining the marketplace in the app is California-based Speck, which is known for its durable phone cases. Next is Seattle-based 8Bitdo, which designs and manufactures high quality retro Bluetooth controllers for gaming on the go.
California-based Razer will also be joining the marketplace. The company is a global hardware manufacturing company, as well as an esports and financial services provider.
Dotmobile says that most wireless providers focus on the traditional retail environment and the latest generation of devices, but that it will offer more services centred around the phone that people already have.
The company says that being able to service, repair or buy new accessories for your phone, instead of buying a new one every year, is part of making wireless more affordable.
“In the changing landscape, being able to do business online is a strategic imperative for us as a future wireless service provider,” said Algis Akstinas, CEO of dotmobile, in a press release.
Dotmobile’s goal is to make wireless more affordable for youth, seniors, students, newcomers, visitors to the country, small businesses and families that want to save.
Source: dotmobile
Comments