TekSavvy says that it is temporarily not accepting new customer orders as a result of COVID-19.
The carrier says that this is because it is transitioning call centre staff to work from home. It notes that prospective customers can check its website for updates on when it will resume taking orders.
TekSavvy is temporarily not accepting new customer orders as we transition our staff to work from home. Existing customers can contact us at support@teksavvy.com, and can visit https://t.co/oHvsQ0d1ds to add TV services. We’ll let you know when we will be taking new orders
— TekSavvy (@TekSavvyBuzz) March 21, 2020
TekSavvy has not provided any details about when it believes that it will be able to accept new customers again. However, the carrier notes that existing customers can continue to contact TekSavvy for all services via email. If existing customers are looking to order TV services, they can do so online.
Earlier this month, TekSavvy suspended billing for overages for current customers on capped internet packages.
Source: TekSavvy
Comments