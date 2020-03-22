PREVIOUS|
TekSavvy stops accepting new customer orders due to COVID-19

The carrier is working to transition its call centre employees to work from home

Mar 22, 2020

9:18 AM EDT

TekSavvy says that it is temporarily not accepting new customer orders as a result of COVID-19.

The carrier says that this is because it is transitioning call centre staff to work from home. It notes that prospective customers can check its website for updates on when it will resume taking orders.

TekSavvy has not provided any details about when it believes that it will be able to accept new customers again. However, the carrier notes that existing customers can continue to contact TekSavvy for all services via email. If existing customers are looking to order TV services, they can do so online.

Earlier this month, TekSavvy suspended billing for overages for current customers on capped internet packages.

Source: TekSavvy

