News

Rogers postpones residential service price changes due to COVID-19

The price changes were originally going to go into effect on April 28th

Mar 23, 2020

8:53 AM EDT

Rogers has clarified that its residential service price changes that were planned earlier this year have been postponed due to COVID-19.

Some customers received notices that their internet and TV package fees were increasing. University of Ottawa professor Michael Geist posted an image of the rate changes on Twitter asking the national carrier why it was increasing fees during “the biggest health and economic crisis.”

Rogers replied and said that it has decided to postpone the residential price changes. The carrier says that it “knows this is a very challenging time for customers and postponing these changes will be done automatically.”

Over the weekend, Bell also clarified that it is currently not implementing rate adjustments after customers received notices about price increases to home phone and TV services.

Source: Rogers

