Bell clarifies it isn’t increasing home phone, internet rates ‘at the moment’

Bell has clarified that it is currently not implementing rate adjustments after customers received notifications about price increases.
“Some customers recently received notification of service rate adjustments for home phone and TV services. We understand this may have been surprising given current events,” the national carrier wrote on Twitter.
Bell says that communications for service rate adjustments take several weeks to reach all customers, and that they were finalized before the COVID-19 situation.
To be clear, we are not implementing these service rate adjustments at the moment. We apologize for any confusion. (3/3)
— Bell (@Bell) March 21, 2020
“To be clear, we are not implementing these service rate adjustments at the moment. We apologize for any confusion,” the carrier clarified.
In response to COVID-19, Bell is waiving all ‘Roam Better’ and pay-per-use roaming fees for all destinations between March 19th and April 30th. The carrier is also waiving extra usage fees for residential internet customers.
Bell also expanded its free previews of CBC News, CP24, CTV News, ICI RDI and LCN to now include Hollywood Suite, Disney Channel and HGTV Canada.
Source: Bell
