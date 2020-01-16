Koodo and Fido offering customers $168 bill credit on select plans

Koodo and Fido are currently offering customers $168 in bill credit on select plans and purchases.
Telus’ flanker brand Koodo is giving customers the bonus $168 in bill credits when you get a new phone with a Tab plan. This offer is only applicable on new activations. To get this deal, you’ll need to enter the promo code ‘K168CNY’ at checkout.
Rogers’ flanker brand Fido is offering the $168 bill credit when you activate or upgrade to a new smartphone online on new two-year data, talk and text plans.
The bill credit will appear on your second or third Fido bill. A setup service fee of $35 applies unless you use self-serve online.
Both carriers say these are limited-time offers that will be ending soon.
