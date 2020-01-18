Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [January 13 — 19]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Troop Zero [Prime Original]
A misfit girl with dreams of life in outer space forms a group of scouts to compete in a major NASA competition.
Troop Zero was adapted from screenwriter Lucy Alibar’s stage play Christmas and Jubilee Behold the Meteor Shower, directed by Bert & Bertie (Kidding) and stars McKenna Grace (Gifted), Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Allison Janney (Mom), Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show) and Mike Epps (Next Friday).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: January 17th, 2020
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 77 percent
Stream Troop Zero here.
Apple TV+
Little America (Apple TV+ Original)
From Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick) comes an anthology series about the inspirational stories of immigrants in America.
Apple TV+ premiere date: January 17th, 2020 (all episodes)
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Stream Little America here.
Crave
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 10)
Creator-star Larry David’s (Seinfeld) popular improv comedy series is back for its tenth season this week.
Cheryl Hines (Suburgatory), Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs) and Susie Essman (Broad City) co-star.
Crave/HBO Canada premiere date: January 19th, 2020 (first episode at 10:30pm ET, new episodes every Sunday at 10:30pm ET)
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 29 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Curb Your Enthusiasm here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The New Pope
A continuation of The Young Pope, The New Pope sees Pope Pius XIII fall into a coma, prompting his followers to travel to the U.K. to appear to Sir John Brannox.
Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley) reprises his The Young Pope role as Pope Pius XIII, while John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich) is introduced as Brannox (otherwise known as the titular “New Pope”).
The New Pope was created by The Young Pope creator Poalo Sorrentino (La Grande Bellezza).
Crave/HBO Canada premiere date: January 16th, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Monday at 9pm ET)
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 29 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The New Pope here.
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Following the world-changing events of Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker’s European school trip is cut short by Nick Fury, who needs Spider-Man to team up with a new hero named Mysterio and stop deadly creatures called Elementals.
Spider-Man: Far From Home was directed by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Zendaya (Euphoria), Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction), Jon Favreau (Iron Man), Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny), Vancouver’s own Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain).
Original theatrical release date: July 2nd, 2019
Crave premiere date: January 17th, 2020
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: 2 hours, 9 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent
Stream Spider-Man: Far From Home here. Note that a Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
It’s important to note that, as mentioned above, Far From Home is a direct continuation of Avengers: Endgame. However, that movie is only available to stream on Disney+.
Disney+
Diary of a Future President [Disney+ Original]
A 12-year-old Cuban-American girl attends middle school while dreaming of becoming president of the United States.
The series was created by Illana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and stars Tess Romero (Blindspot) and Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin).
Disney+ premiere date: January 17th, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 23 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Stream Diary of a Future President here.
Netflix
Grace and Frankie (Season 6) [Netflix Original]
Grace and Frankie deal with the aftermath of a surprise wedding while heading to Shark Tank to pitch a new business idea.
Grace and Frankie was created by Marta Kauffman (Friends) and Howard J. Morris (Home Improvement) and stars Jane Fonda (Coming Home), Lily Tomlin (The Magic School Bus), Sam Waterston (Law & Order) and Martin Sheen (The West Wing).
Netflix Canada premiere date: January 15th, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 13 episodes (28 to 32 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Stream Grace and Frankie Season 6 here.
The Healing Powers of Dude [Netflix Original]
An 11-year-old homeschooled boy with social anxiety disorder goes to school for the first time with an emotional support dog.
The Healing Powers of Dude was created by Erica Spates and Sam Littenberg-Weisberg (Victorious) and stars Jace Chapman (Schooled), Larisa Oleynik (Mad Men), Mauricio Lara (Teachers), Tom Everett Scott (ER) and Steve Zahn (Diary of a Wimpy Kid).
It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Vancouver.
Netflix Canada premiere date: January 13, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (23 to 29 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Healing Powers of Dude here.
Sex Education (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
Otis becomes less socially awkward as his school deals with chlamydia and other new issues.
Sex Education was created by Laurie Nunn (Gone to Earth) and stars Asa Butterfield (Ender’s Game), Gillian Anderson (The X-Files), Ncuti Gatwa (Stonemouth), Emma Mackey (Summit Fever) and Connor Swindells (The Vanishing).
Netflix Canada premiere date: January 17th, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (49 to 60 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Stream Sex Education Season 2 here.
Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace [Netflix Original]
A woman confesses to murdering her husband, but her lawyer thinks there is a larger conspiracy at play.
A Fall From Grace was written and directed by Tyler Perry (Madea) and stars Crystal Fox (In the Heat of the Night), Phylicia Rashad (The Cosby Show), Bresha Webb (Love That Girl!), Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl) and Perry.
Netflix Canada premiere date: January 17th, 2020
Genre: Thriller
Runtime: 2 hours
Rotten Tomatoes score: 0 percent (based on five reviews)
Stream Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace here.
