PREVIOUS|
News

Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada late January 2020

Dec 31, 2019

2:56 PM EST

0 comments

While Disney already revealed what is coming to the streaming platform for early January 2020, the company has officially unveiled its plans for Disney+ for starting January 13th to January 26th.

Here’s a rundown of what you expect:

Wednesday, January 15

  • America’s National Parks (Season 1)
  • Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)
  • Dog: Impossible (Season 1)
  • Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)
  • Muppet Babies Show and Tell (Shorts) (Season 1)
  • Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)
  • The Lodge (Season 2)
  • Wild Russia (Season 1)

Friday, January 17

  • Diary of a Future President
  • Encore! (Episode 111 – “Ragtime”)
  • Marvel’s Hero ProjectEpisode 111 – “Thrilling Tokata”
  • The World According to Jeff GoldblumEpisode 111 – “Pools”
  • One Day At DisneyEpisode 107 – “Jose Zelaya: Character Designer” Pick of the LitterEpisode 105 – “Meet Your Match”

Wednesday, January 22

  • Bluey (Season 1)

Friday, January 24

  • Diary of a Future PresidentEpisode 102 – “The New Deal”
  • Encore!Finale – Episode 112 – “Anything Goes”
  • Marvel’s Hero ProjectEpisode 112 – “High Kickin’ Izzy”
  • The World According to Jeff GoldblumFinale – Episode 112 – “Jewelry”
  • One Day At DisneyEpisode 108 – “Este Meza: Lucasfilm Events” 
  • Pick of the LitterFinale – Episode 106 – “Together at Last”
  • Short CircuitFull Collection Available – Episode 101 to 114

A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month in Canada or $89.99/year. The service is available on the web, Android, iOS, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and more.

Related Articles

Resources

Dec 1, 2019

12:07 PM EST

Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ in December 2019

News

Nov 14, 2019

2:58 PM EST

Netflix exec says nothing has changed for the company following Disney+ launch

News

Nov 20, 2019

2:36 PM EST

Disney says past breaches at other companies to blame for hacked Disney+ accounts

Comments