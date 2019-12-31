While Disney already revealed what is coming to the streaming platform for early January 2020, the company has officially unveiled its plans for Disney+ for starting January 13th to January 26th.
Here’s a rundown of what you expect:
Wednesday, January 15
- America’s National Parks (Season 1)
- Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)
- Dog: Impossible (Season 1)
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)
- Muppet Babies Show and Tell (Shorts) (Season 1)
- Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)
- The Lodge (Season 2)
- Wild Russia (Season 1)
Friday, January 17
- Diary of a Future President
- Encore! (Episode 111 – “Ragtime”)
- Marvel’s Hero ProjectEpisode 111 – “Thrilling Tokata”
- The World According to Jeff GoldblumEpisode 111 – “Pools”
- One Day At DisneyEpisode 107 – “Jose Zelaya: Character Designer” Pick of the LitterEpisode 105 – “Meet Your Match”
Wednesday, January 22
- Bluey (Season 1)
Friday, January 24
- Diary of a Future PresidentEpisode 102 – “The New Deal”
- Encore!Finale – Episode 112 – “Anything Goes”
- Marvel’s Hero ProjectEpisode 112 – “High Kickin’ Izzy”
- The World According to Jeff GoldblumFinale – Episode 112 – “Jewelry”
- One Day At DisneyEpisode 108 – “Este Meza: Lucasfilm Events”
- Pick of the LitterFinale – Episode 106 – “Together at Last”
- Short CircuitFull Collection Available – Episode 101 to 114
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month in Canada or $89.99/year. The service is available on the web, Android, iOS, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and more.
