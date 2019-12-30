Federal review finds key to improving online services is human touch

More Canadians would turn to online services if there was a human present to help them via chat or phone, according a recent federal review.
The annual review looked into how effectively the government interacts with Canadians when they access federal benefits. This includes services such as employment insurance, passports and access to old age benefits, which are done through Service Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency.
The report concluded that Canadians would be more likely to use online services if they had help through the phone, and online chat or a video link.
Further, the review noted that there are psychological and emotional barriers present when people apply online for benefits.
People who apply for these types of services are often doing so for the first time and since it’s usually a highly important process, they feel the need for a lot of reassurance and confidence, according to the report. This is why many people will make their way over to a Service Canada office because they believe that their issue will be resolved faster and easily in person.
Although officials have been working to expand and simplify online services, expansive rules for data use and outdated equipment have slowed down the process.
Source: The Canadian Press
