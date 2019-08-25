Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- OpenMedia seeks Canadian input on experiences with cellphone providers
- Google’s RCS chat is rolling out to Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, and 3XL on Telus
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in September 2019
- Tim Hortons now offers delivery service in Toronto with SkipTheDishes
- Shaw, Videotron indicate impact of CRTC wholesale rates decision
- ISED calls for data on internet speeds, asks Canadians to take CIRA Performance Test
- Quebec government hosting forum to learn how to reduce screen dependence in youth
- Public Mobile rebrands its visual identity to better represent customers
- Apple TV+ reportedly launching in November at $9.99 per month
- Bird’s dockless e-scooters are now available in Edmonton
- Disney+ coming to Canada on November 12 for $8.99 per month
- Canada invests over $151 million to build fibre optic cable between Iqaluit and Greenland
- Bell says CRTC wholesale rates decision will have $100 million impact on its business
- Here’s what’s coming to Crave in September 2019
- Rogers says CRTC wholesale rates decision will have $140 million impact on business
- Google dropping dessert names starting with Android 10
