Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [August 19 — 25]

Amazon Prime Video
Mike E. Winfield: StepMan
In his latest stand-up special, The Late Show with David Letterman alum Mike E. Winfield’s goes over the challenges of marrying an older woman and being a stepfather to a son who’s close to his age.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 23rd, 2019
Runtime: 58 minutes
Crave
The Affair (Season 5)
The fifth and final season of Showtime’s drama series The Affair premieres on Crave this week. Created by Sarah Treem (House of Cards) and Hagai Levi (Our Boys), The Affair explores the consequences of an extramarital relationship between Noah Solloway and Alison Lockhart.
The series stars Dominic West (The Wire), Maura Tierney (ER), Julia Goldani Telles (Bunheads), Sanaa Lathan (Family Guy) and Winnipeg’s own Anna Paquin (True Blood).
Showtime/Crave premiere date: August 25th, 2019 (first episode at 9pm ET, subsequent episodes airing every Sunday at 9pm ET)
Runtime: Eleven episodes (50 to 60 minutes each)
Ballers
Comedy-drama series Ballers is also returning for its fifth and final season this week. The series follows a retired NFL player who now serves as the financial manager of other NFL players.
The series was created by Stephen Levinson (Entourage) and stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Furious 7), Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine), John David Washington (BlacKKKlansman) and Omar Miller (House of Lies).
HBO/Crave premiere date: August 25th, 2019 (first episode at 10:30pm ET, subsequent episodes airing every Sunday at 10:30pm ET)
Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)
I Am Patrick Swayze
Adrian Buitenhuis, the filmmaker behind documentaries on the likes of Heath Ledger and Paul Walker is now highlighting another late actor — Patrick Swayze. I Am Patrick Swayze looks back on the beloved actor’s life and career through interviews with many of his co-stars, including Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing), Demi Moore (Ghost) and Rob Lowe and C. Thomas Howell (The Outsiders).
Original TV premiere date: August 18th, 2019 (Paramount)
Crave release date: August 23rd, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes
The Righteous Gemstones (Season 1)
Actor-comedian Danny McBride (Pineapple Express) created and stars in The Righteous Gemstones, a comedy series about a dysfunctional family of televangelists.
John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), Edi Patterson (Black-ish) and Adam DeVine (Workaholics) co-star.
HBO/Crave premiere date: August 18th, 2019 (Pilot, subsequent episodes to release every Sunday at 10pm ET)
Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)
Netflix
American Factory
This documentary produced by former U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, American Factory takes at the culture clash that comes about following the reopening of a factory in Ohio by a Chinese company.
American Factory, the first in a series of Netflix projects from the Obamas, was directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert (A Lion in the House).
Netflix Canada premiere date: August 21st, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes
How To Get Away With Murder (Season 5)
A brilliant criminal defense attorney and law professor gets involved in a murder case alongside five of her students.
Peter Nowalk (Grey’s Anatomy) created the legal drama series, which stars Viola Davis (The Help), Billy Brown (Hostages), Jack Falahee (Mercy Street), Rome Flynn (The Bold and Beautiful) and Aja Naomi King (The Birth of a Nation).
Original TV broadcast run: September 2018 to February 2019 (ABC)
Netflix Canada release date: August 22nd, 2019
Runtime: 15 episodes (around 45 minutes each)
Hyperdrive
Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) executive produces this reality series about race car drivers competing in one of the largest existing automotive courses.
Netflix Canada premiere date: August 21st, 2019
Runtime: 10 episodes (43 to 61 minutes each)
13 Reasons Why (Season 3)
In the third season of Netflix’s controversial teen drama series, the students of Liberty High must investigate who killed school bully Bryce Walker.
The series is an adaptation of Jay Asher’s 2007 novel of the same name and stars Dylan Minette (Don’t Breathe), Christian Navarro (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Alisha Boe (Days of Our Lives), Brandon Flynn (True Detective) and Justin Prentice (Preacher).
Netflix Canada premiere date: August 23rd, 2019
Runtime: 13 episodes (49 to 72 minutes each)
