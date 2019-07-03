Rogers partners with Toronto Pearson Airport to provide telecom services

Rogers has announced a multi-year agreement with Toronto Pearson Airport to become its official telecom partner.
“As part of the partnership, Rogers will have category exclusivity for media, branding, and advertising, and in-terminal brand experiences. The partnership also includes a premium Ignite TV lounge in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 where travellers can catch the latest episodes of their favourite shows on the Rogers Ignite TV service,” a press release said.
Charging stations will also be throughout both terminals and Chatr, Rogers’ low-cost flanker brand, will be providing free SIM cards and free phone calls for travellers “to anywhere in the world so that they can call family members.”
“At Toronto Pearson, our focus is on providing our travellers with an elevated airport journey,” said Scott Collier, vice-president of commercial and terminal services for Toronto Pearson.
“We’re thrilled to announce this first of its kind partnership with Rogers, uniting an airport and an industry-leading telecommunications company, enabling us to provide innovative experiences and entertainment for our travellers from the first time they step foot in our terminal until they board their flights.”
