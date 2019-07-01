News
Contest: Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy S10+

Jul 1, 2019

11:08 AM EDT

Folks, we’re currently in what we call the dry season. There are no phone launches until August and we haven’t had one since the Asus ZenFone 6 in mid-May.

So while we’re twiddling our fingers, we at MobileSyrup thought we should give one special person the chance to win what’s arguably the best phone on the Canadian market right now, the S10+.

This specific Samsung Galaxy S10+, courtesy of our friends at Bell, features 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. This device is also in the ‘Prism White’ colour variant.

Additionally, the phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner, a total of five cameras, a 6.4-inch display and a 4100mAh battery.

All you have to do to win is follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube through the Gleam entry form below and also leave a comment below telling us what you like most about the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

Contest: Win a Bell Samsung S10+

