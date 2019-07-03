News
Canadians can now buy Public Mobile SIM cards from Amazon

Jul 3, 2019

11:10 AM EDT

public mobile

Public Mobile has announced that Canadians can now purchase its SIM cards from Amazon.ca.

Buying a SIM card from Amazon comes with the benefit of being able to track your order, and also includes multiple payment and refund solutions.

Prime members will also get free shipping, and those without Prime will get free shipping with Amazon’s minimum purchase amount.

You can grab a new SIM card here. For those who have an issue with Amazon, you can always purchase a SIM from Public Mobile’s website.

Source: Public Mobile Community 

