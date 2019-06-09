Here’s how to watch Xbox’s 2019 E3 press conference

News
Jun 9, 2019

12:46 PM EDT

Similar to past years Microsoft is holding an Xbox E3 press conference.

The gaming giant is expected to show off tons of new titles from a variety of publishers and developers, and possibly even a successor to the Xbox One X.

Phil Spencer, the head of all things Xbox at Microsoft, says that the company will reportedly reveal a total of 14 first-party games during its E3 keynote.

Xbox is hosting the conference, today, June 9th, starting at 1pm PT/4pm ET.

The conference is set to air online on the company’s Twitch, YouTube and Mixer channels.

MobileSyrup will be on the ground at E3 this week bringing you all the news from the show floor

