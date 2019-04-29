News
Smart cars are being phased out of Canada

The little cars are trying to gain traction in China instead

Apr 29, 2019

5:39 PM EDT

German automotive brand Daimler AG has decided to stop selling Smart cars in the U.S. and Canada.

The company is going to continue and sell its 2019 models, but after that, no new models will hit Canada, according to TechCrunch

The automaker is still going to manufacture and sell the tiny electric cars in China, says the report.

That doesn’t mean that Daimler isn’t continuing a push into the electric vehicle (EV) market. Its Mercedes-Benz brand is continuing to forge ahead and make EVs like the upcoming EQC SUV in 2020.

Still, the Smart car was a pretty iconic brand, so it’s sad to see it drive off.

Source: TechCrunch

