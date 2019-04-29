News
Telus accepting donations for flooding in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick

Here are some ways you can support victims of the deadly floods across Canada

Apr 29, 2019

11:01 AM EDT

Telus is now accepting donations to support victims of flooding in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick through its Friendly Future Foundation charity division.

Over the past several days, thousands of people across these three provinces have had to evacuate their homes due to significant flooding.

Through its Friendly Future Foundation, Telus is collecting donations to help those who are the most impacted by the flooding. The company says all donations will be disbursed to grassroots registered to Canadain charities that best know how to aid the community.

Any amount can be donated, with a tax receipt given for donations above $20.

You can donate here.

In addition to Telus, the Canadian Red Cross has launched an emergency fundraising campaign for flooding victims. For Quebec, specifically, the West Island Community Shares has set up its own fundraiser, while those in Laval can volunteer to help erect walls and deliver sandbags to build dikes to keep out water.

Meanwhile, those in Ottawa can learn more about volunteering here.

