Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- OnePlus 7 render reveals pop-up camera, 6.5-inch ‘all-screen’ display
- Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou suing Canadian Government, RCMP and CBSA
- Samsung shares foldable display samples with Apple, Google: report
- Huawei to unveil at least one more 5G phone in 2019
- Dotmobile aims to be the next Canadian MNVO to offer affordable wireless services
- Rogers launches ‘Upfront Edge’ smartphone trade-in program
- Here’s how to make Roku devices work with Alexa and Google Assistant in Canada
- Virgin Mobile officially increases $60/10GB promo by $5
- Bell adds Chromecast support to Fibe TV app for Alt and Fibe TV services
- USB4 is twice as fast as USB 3.2
- Babylon by Telus Health allows B.C. residents to visit doctors virtually
- Fido increases some plans by $5 per month, offers up to 5GB bonus data
- Facebook Messenger’s dark mode is now officially available in Canada
- Ontario’s 407 ETR announces partnership with Waze’s Connected Citizens Program
- Nintendo’s Switch might soon be able to run Windows 10
- Digital Governance Minister Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet
- Canadian government invests $350,000 in New Brunswick EV chargers
- Digital Technology Supercluster launches 7 projects in natural resources, precision health and more
