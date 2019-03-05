Canadian government invests $350,000 in New Brunswick EV chargers

The Canadian government is investing to help build seven electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers in New Brunswick.
Member of Parliament for New Brunswick Southwest, Karen Ludwig, announced the $350,000 CAD investment on behalf of Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, Amarjeet Sohi.
Canada’s Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Development Initiative (EVAFIDI) funded the fast chargers, and New Brunswick Power Corporation built them. Further, the chargers will span from Saint Stephen to Shediac and Campbellton.
Six of the seven chargers are open to the public now. The seventh will open in Fredericton in the spring, bringing the total number of government-funded fast chargers in the province to 29.
Along with the $350,000 EVAFIDI investment, Ludwig also announced $45,000 in NRCan funding. That funding will go towards the development and delivery of an awareness campaign through the New Brunswick Power Corporation.
The campaign hopes to increase awareness of low-carbon vehicles and fuels available in New Brunswick.
Further, this funding comes as part of the government’s $182.5 million investment to create a coast-to-coast fast-charging network for EVs, establish natural gas stations along key roads and highways and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres.
The goal is to align Canadian and U.S. standards for low-emission vehicles and refuelling infrastructure to improve drivers’ ability to travel in North America with green vehicles.
Additionally, EVAFIDI is part of the government’s more than $180 billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure plan.
Source: Natural Resources Canada
Comments