Digital Technology Supercluster launch 7 projects in natural resources, precision health, industrial sectors

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains announced seven new projects under the British Columbia-based Digital Technology Supercluster that have the goal to improve “service delivery and efficiency in the natural resources, precision health and industrial sectors.”
Bains made the announcement in Vancouver on March 5th, and the project will involve small, medium-sized and large companies, academics, institutions, and not-for-profit organizations to develop more jobs.
“The Digital Technology Supercluster is kicking into high gear, launching seven inaugural projects that will unlock the potential of data to push Canadian businesses over the top, preserve our forests, and even save Canadian lives,” Bains said.
“These seven projects are a big step forward in advancing data and digital technologies, with positive impacts reverberating across our country, including the creation of good middle-class jobs.”
The seven projects announced under the supercluster are: Pharmacogenomics, Forest Machinery Connectivity, Predictive Analytics in Manufacturing, Learning Factory Digital Twin, Earth Data Store and Secure Health Genomics Platform.
The Digital Technology Supercluster launched in November 2018 with $153 million federal funding to leverage itself as a global digital technology hub.
The group includes a cohort of 29 members that represent 33 organizations. These members come from 14 small-to-medium sized businesses, 13 large companies, and six post-secondary institutions.
Among those partners are Telus Health, the national carrier’s healthcare arm, Careteam TEchnologies, University of Victoria, Providence Health Care and B.C. Cancer.
In Budget 2017, Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government announced it is investing up to $950-million over five years to help industry-led innovation superclusters across the country. The funding would help grow the economy, create more productivity and help Canada be more competitive.
