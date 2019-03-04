407 ETR announces partnership with Waze’s Connected Citizens Program

The 407 Express Toll Route has announced a new partnership with popular crowd-sourced navigation app Waze.
Specifically, the 407 ETR will share its data with Waze’s Connected Citizens Program, which allows drivers to share local traffic information with one another.
“Our partnership with the 407 ETR empowers drivers with real-time information on routes, traffic alerts and road closures to get them to their destination on time, said Waze Canada country manager Mike Wilson in its press release.
“Additionally, by leveraging Waze insights, the 407 ETR will now have greater visibility into traffic patterns and make better planning decisions.”
This shared information includes real-time construction, road closures and accidents involved on the highway. 407 ETR will also provide active communication to the navigation app.
Waze is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Comments