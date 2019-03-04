Facebook Messenger’s dark mode is now officially available in Canada

Dark mode is now available in Facebook’s popular Messenger chat app. The feature is available to all Messenger users globally, on both iOS and Android.
To enable the feature, users must send a crescent moon emoji in either an existing or new chat — presumably, the idea here is to increase user ‘engagement.’
Doing so, will shower the screen with moons, and allow users to enable the feature via a newly enabled settings option. Facebook says it will allow users to turn on dark mode in Messenger using a more traditional menu toggle in the future.
News that users could enable Messenger’s dark mode using the moon emoji leaked on Reddit over the weekend, prompting MobileSyrup to write a guide on how to enable the feature.
Messenger marks the first Facebook app to receive an official dark mode.
Facebook first teased a Messenger dark mode when it announced Messenger 4 partway through last year.
Source: Facebook
