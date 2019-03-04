News
PREVIOUS|

Facebook Messenger’s dark mode is now officially available in Canada

Mar 4, 2019

11:01 AM EST

0 comments

Facebook Messenger dark mode

Dark mode is now available in Facebook’s popular Messenger chat app. The feature is available to all Messenger users globally, on both iOS and Android.

To enable the feature, users must send a crescent moon emoji in either an existing or new chat — presumably, the idea here is to increase user ‘engagement.’

Doing so, will shower the screen with moons, and allow users to enable the feature via a newly enabled settings option. Facebook says it will allow users to turn on dark mode in Messenger using a more traditional menu toggle in the future.

News that users could enable Messenger’s dark mode using the moon emoji leaked on Reddit over the weekend, prompting MobileSyrup to write a guide on how to enable the feature.

Messenger marks the first Facebook app to receive an official dark mode.

Facebook first teased a Messenger dark mode when it announced Messenger 4 partway through last year.

Source: Facebook

Related Articles

News

Feb 5, 2019

10:00 AM EST

Facebook launches ‘unsend’ feature in Messenger on Android and iOS

News

Jan 18, 2019

2:35 PM EST

Facebook rolls out Messenger redesign to all users

News

Jan 25, 2019

10:15 AM EST

Facebook is integrating Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp together: report

News

Feb 28, 2019

7:00 AM EST

Facebook rolls out event sharing feature to Stories

Comments