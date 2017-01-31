Slack launches Enterprise Grid with companies like Salesforce, IBM and Capital One

Everyone’s favourite productivity app isn’t playing in little league anymore.
The Vancouver-based company recently announced the introduction of an enterprise grid designed for big businesses. The new addition will reportedly be able to support businesses between 5,000 and 500,000 people in size.
In addition however, Slack has also announced new machine learning features to improve search and intelligence in the hopes of evolving Slack to behave more like a personal assistant.
Furthermore however, Enterprise Grid will have centralized communications controls and security integrations to ensure that top executives at large companies will feel comfortable using Slack as a cross-organization tool.
Using Enterprise Grid, workspaces can be categorized by department, team, location, project, etc. Dedicated spaces can be created for projects that span multiple workspaces and each company will have a dedicated place to access people and information.
Grid will also feature access to applications that many large companies make use of everyday, including Salesforce, IBM, Box, Adobe, and GSuite.
According to a statement released by Slack, dozens of companies have already rolled out Grid across their organizations, including PayPal, Capital One and IBM.
“Whether physical or digital, our teams expect workspaces that empower them to communicate efficiently, connect and ideate easily, and build new products quickly — wherever they are — and Slack is a great example of how they want to work,” said Jennifer Manry, vice president of workforce technology at Capital One, in a statement.
Grid also brings with it a new partnership with SAP and access to a plethora of SAP integrations such as Hana Cloud Platform, SuccessFactors, and Concur.
Source: Slack
