Telus raises price of some plans, reduces included data for others

Koodo isn’t the only Telus brand to raise prices today. Telus also changed up some of its plans, which included increasing the cost of its Canada/U.S./Mexico plan by $10/mo.

Here’s a quick overview of what’s changed:

$80/150GB (previously 200GB)

$110/200GB Canada/U.S./Mexico (previously $100)

$65/75GB (previously $60)

The Canada/U.S./Mexico plan went up from $100/mo to $110/mo without any significant change to what’s included. Customers still get unlimited calling, texting and data use in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, as well as 24 months of Disney+, $0 data sharing on the first connected device financed on a two-year term and more. The plan still offers 200GB of 5G data at up to 2Gbps speeds, followed by unlimited use at throttled speeds beyond that cap with no overage rates.

Telus’ plan is also $10/mo more expensive than an equivalent plan from Rogers (though that might change tomorrow since Rogers lists the plan as ending on July 10th) and the same price as an equivalent plan from Bell, but with 50GB more data.

Telus also bumped up the plan’s discounted price for home service customers by $80 to $90. Notably, this discount only lasts for 24 months.

Other notable changes include a reduction in the amount of data included with the $80/mo ‘Premium’ plan and a price hike for the ‘Essential’ plan.

Telus’ $80 5G+ Premium plan now includes 150GB of data, down from 200GB of data. The only notable change to the plan is that it now offers $0 data sharing on customers’ first connected device when they finance it on a two-year term.

Moving along to the Essential plan, Telus previously offered two versions — a $70 one for new activations and renewals and a $60 one exclusive for new bring-your-own-device activations. The former remained unchanged, while the latter now costs $65/mo, though the Telus website now says it’s only available for new activations, which means you can get a phone with the plan now.

Beyond that change, both Essential plans still offer 75GB of 5G data at up to 250Mbps speeds and with overage rates of $13/100MB ($130/GB).

You can check out Telus’ plans here.