Canada’s largest indie game festival returns to Edmonton next week

Interactive Arts Alberta’s Game Discovery Exhibition (GDX) is returning to Edmonton from July 17th and 28th.

Coinciding with KDays, Edmonton’s largest summer festival, GDX 2024 will bring a variety of gaming programming, including Canada’s largest indie games festival.

The event will be divided into two parts. The industry-centred ‘Conference’ portion will run from July 17th to 28th, while a consumer-facing ‘Video Game Week’ will take place from the 19th to the 28th.

With respect to the Conference, GDX 2024 will feature panels focused on the following four summits:

AI/ML in Games

Building a Better Games Industry.

Indigeneity and Diaspora in Games (new this year)

Indie Game Development

This year’s featured speaker is Rami Ismail, a veteran developer who supports indies around the world with resources and mentorship. He’ll be joined by Brass Lion Entertainment’s Osama Dorias, East Side Games’ Josh Wilson, Bluecurse Studios’ Erisa Liu, and Diaspora Games’ Kadeem Dunn.

Tickets for the GDX 2024 summits start at $100 for students and $150 for general attendees.

Meanwhile, Video Game Week will feature all kinds of games for consumers to play across 30,000 sqft, as well as esports tournaments, a board game lounge and local artisans. Additionally, this year’s show will have a special accompanying ‘Alberta & Beyond Steam Sale’ to promote all kinds of locally made titles. The City of Edmonton will also light up the High Level Bridge in blue and green to celebrate the launch of Video Game Week.

More information on the Video Game Week attractions will be announced in the coming days. For context, though, last year’s Video Game Week welcomed over 46,000 attendees across a three-day period, so this year’s show, which is even longer, should have quite a strong turnout.

Altogether, GDX 2024 is expected to draw between 100,000 and 150,000 attendees across both the summits and Video Game Week events.

GDX 2024 comes shortly after Game Con Canada, the country’s largest video game expo, which was held in mid-June.

Image credit: Interactive Arts Alberta