Public Mobile rolls out new $23/6GB, $20/2GB plans to match Fizz

The plans offer 4G data and unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting

Jonathan Lamont
Jul 9, 20243:51 PM EDT 0 comments
Public Mobile

Telus-owned Public Mobile added a new $23/mo plan and tweaked its $21/mo plan, lowering the cost and data slightly.

The changes overall are pretty minor, though they do open up some more options for people looking at lower-cost 4G plans. The new $23 plan includes 6GB of data at 4G speeds (up to 100Mbps) along with unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, plus international texting. The plan price drops to $22/mo if customers sign up with a 90-day subscription.

As for the $21 plan, Public lowered it to $20/mo or $19 with a 90-day subscription. However, it also now comes with just 2GB of 4G data, down from 3GB. The plan still includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and international texting.

The new plans and pricing from Public match up with Videotron’s Fizz Mobile pricing in Ontario. Fizz currently offers $23/6GB and $20/2GB plans with unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting. Additionally, Public’s plans slightly undercut Freedom’s $24/4GB plan. Freedom also has a $19/1GB plan that’s similar to the $20/2GB offer from Public.

While these new plans aren’t exactly the most exciting options from Public, they’re decent lower-cost options, potentially working well for kids or people who just need a basic plan without tons of extras or data.

You can check out Public’s plans here.

