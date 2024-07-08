Bell hiking wireless prices by $6 for some customers in Manitoba

Bell is raising wireless prices for some customers in Manitoba by $6/mo starting in September.

Allen Lasko, an MTS customer Bell absorbed during the MTS acquisition, contacted MobileSyrup after Bell emailed him on July 5th. The email from Bell said that Lasko’s “rate plan price will increase by $6/mo” as of his September 2024 bill. Notably, Bell has increased prices a couple times this year, including raising mobile prices in February and internet prices on Canada Day.

“At Bell, we are continuously investing to provide world-class services, reliable connections and to support the rapidly increasing network demand,” the email said.

“I don’t think the price increase will result in any improvements in my area, given what’s happened since Bell took over,” Lasko said.

Lasko outlined how his wireless service quality steadily worsened after Bell acquired MTS, particularly after he migrated to a Bell SIM card last year. “A good day is 2 bars of reception, dropped and missed calls [are] a regular event,” Lasko said.

MobileSyrup reached out to Bell for more information about the wireless price hikes coming in September but did not hear back before publication.