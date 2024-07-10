Some Freedom, Fido customers received 20GB bonus data offers

Freedom and Fido customers will want to keep an eye on their texts for bonus data offers. According to threads on Reddit, some customers are getting 20GB bonus offers.

Unfortunately, your mileage will vary with this one since the bonus is likely dependent on the carrier reaching out to you. Still, just knowing you might get some extra data for free could be good.

For Freedom customers, a post on the Freedom Mobile subreddit detailed how the poster’s friend received a 20GB data bonus offer and asked if anyone else had gotten something similar. So far, it doesn’t look like the offer is super widespread, but it might be worth watching for either way.

Similarly, over on r/FidoMobile, someone received a text from Fido offering 20GB of bonus data. However, the poster suggested it could be because they’re nearing the end of their Fido contract. Again, it doesn’t seem particularly widespread, but definitely something to watch out for.

Source: Reddit, (2)