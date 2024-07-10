Koodo offering $65/120GB Canada/U.S. and other 5G plans to existing customers

Telus flanker brand Koodo is offering existing customers the ability to upgrade to 5G plans despite removing 5G plans from its website in May.

Some Koodo customers took to the r/Koodo subreddit to highlight that they had 5G upgrade options in their Koodo account. iPhone in Canada also reported that some of its readers were seeing the option. I checked my own Koodo account and saw the following 5G plans available:

$50/60GB 5G

$55/70GB 5G

$60/100GB 5G

$65/120GB 5G

All the plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting except the $65/120GB plan, which offers “Canada-US roaming with data, talk and texts.”

Notably, I seem to have more 5G plan offers than what people mentioned on Reddit, but I also already have a 5G Koodo plan. Still, some of the people on Reddit got 5G offers while having 4G plans, so it does seem like some Koodo customers will be able to make the leap to 5G.

That being said, switching to 5G might not be worth it for most people. Koodo provides 5G service to all customers with 5G-capable phones (assuming they’re in an area with 5G coverage). The only difference is the speed of data. Customers who pay for a 4G plan will get 4G data speeds even when connected to 5G with a compatible phone. Koodo arbitrarily caps 4G data speeds at 100Mbps, while 5G plans are capped at 250Mbps.

If you’re a Koodo customer with a 4G plan, you may want to check your account to see if there are any 5G upgrades available to you. However, before changing plans, make sure that you’re getting a good deal.

In other Koodo news today, the Telus brand raised the prices of several 4G plans by $5/mo.

Source: Reddit