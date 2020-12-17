Here’s a round-up of Canadian carrier 2020 Boxing Week deals

Considering that nearly every Canadian carrier has released its Boxing Week deals, it can be difficult to stay on top of them.
With that in mind, MobileSyrup has rounded up all of the major Boxing Week deals offered by Canadian carriers below. We will update this post as more carriers release their deals.
Rogers
Toronto-based national carrier Rogers has launched numerous deals on phones, plans and more. The carrier is offering a $75/20GB version of its Infinite plan along with a $85/30GB plan. It’s also offering customers who add a second line a $60/20GB plan for that second line.
You can also save up to $334 on the iPhone 11 and up to $819 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Customers can also get free Galaxy Buds+ with select phones and discounted Beats.
You can learn more about Rogers’ other Boxing Week deals here.
Bell
Montreal-based national carrier Bell has discounted several phones and brought back its $75/20GB plan as well. Bell’s also offering a $100 holiday bonus gift when you buy a new phone with Bell SmartPay on an eligible two-year plan
You can also get the iPhone 11 for $22.09 per month for two years with the Device Return Option, or the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $15.84 per month for two years with the Device Return Option.
More information about the deals can be found here.
Telus
Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has launched deals on phones and has also brought back its $75/20GB Peace of Mind plan. Customers can shop online and save an extra $100 ($55 bill credit and $45 connection fee waiver) on Boxing Week offers and get free shipping on all orders.
You can also save up to $1,415 on Samsung devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with Telus’ Bring it Back program and up to $760 on iPhone devices like the iPhone 12 Pro Max with Telus’ Bring it Back program.
You can learn more about Telus’ Boxing Week deals here.
Freedom Mobile
Freedom Mobile has gone live with its Boxing Week deals with several discounts on data plans and more. The carrier is currently offering the following plans: $45/20GB per month, $40/12GB per month and $35/6GB per month.
You can also save $960 when you get the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for Absolute Zero with 20GB of data for $60 per month on a two-year term or get the LG Velvet 5G included with 12GB for $50 per month on a two-year term. It’s worth noting that Freedom’s deals are only available in-store.
More information about Freedom’s Boxing Week deals can be found here.
Fido
Rogers’ flanker brand Fido has also launched its Boxing Week deals and is offering discounts on data plans and devices. The carrier is offering a $45/4GB plan when you activate or upgrade your phone. Quebec residents can get a $45/5GB plan.
You can also get the iPhone 11 for $0 down at $30 per month with financing, the LG Velvet for $0 down at $15 per month with financing or the Samsung S20 FE for $0 down at $30 per month with financing
You can check out the rest of Fido’s Boxing Week deals here.
Virgin Mobile
Bell’s flanker brand Virgin Mobile has gone live with its Boxing Week deals on phones and plans. It’s currently offering new customers $50/8GB, $55/12GB and $60/16GB plans. The Pixel 4a is available for $0 down, and customers just need to pay a $15 tab for 24 months.
With the LG Velvet 5G, you’re paying $0 upfront and then pay your monthly charge of $15 for two years. This means you’re paying $360 for the handset plus the cost of your plan. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also on sale for $0 upfront and then an additional $30 per month after that.
More information about Virgin Mobile’s Boxing Week deals can be found here.
Koodo
Telus’ flanker brand Koodo has launched its ‘Winter Sale’ offering deals on phones, plans and more. New customers can get the following plans: $55/12GB per month, $60/16GB per month and $75/20GB per month.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also on sale for $0 upfront and then an additional $30 per month after that. With this handset, you’ll also get a JB Tune 125 TWS wireless earbuds. The Pixel 4a is available for $0 down, and customers just need to pay a $10 tab for 24 months to also get JBL Tune 125 TWS wireless earbuds for free.
More information about Koodo’s other Winter Sale offers can be found here.
SaskTel
SaskTel has officially launched its Boxing Week offers including wireless, internet and maxTV Stream deals. Customers who sign up for a new wireless service on a two-year voice and data term will receive a $200 bonus credit and $10 per month off their plan for 12 months.
You can also sign up for infiNET 300 or interNET 50 on a two-year contract and pay as low as $59.95 per month for the first 12 months when bundled with wireless. Another offer includes all of this along with maxTV Stream for as low as $80 per month for 24 months.
A full list of SaskTel’s Boxing Week deals can be found here.
