Holiday sales are launching at various Canadian, and Koodo’s Winter Sale is no exception with discounts on phones, plans and more.
Plans
Starting with plans, Koodo is offering double data when you get anything more than $55 bring-your-own-plan.
The offers below specifically apply to new customers:
- $55 for 12GB of data
- $60 for 16GB of data
- $75 for 20GB of data
These plans also feature unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited messaging, call display, voicemail, call waiting and conference calling.
If you’re currently already with Koodo and don’t want to upgrade your handset, you’re going to want to contact the carrier directly, and type ‘schedule a callback’ in the chatbox. After doing so, you can speak with a representative directly. This is how I was able to get the deal, with me saying something along the lines of “can I speak with someone higher up?”
For those in the market for a new phone, you can get the same plans. Further, depending on the handset you purchase, you’ll also get a $100 bonus credit. The $100 bonus credit is only available for new customers.
Phones
For those who want a new handset this holiday season, the Pixel 4a is $0 down, and customers just need to pay a $10 tab for 24 months to also get JBL Tune 125 TWS wireless earbuds for free.
With the LG Velvet 5G, you’re paying $0 upfront and then pay your monthly charge of $15 for two years. This means you’re paying $360 for the handset plus the cost of your plan. With the LG Velvet, you’ll also get a free pair of LG Tone earbuds.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also on sale for $0 upfront and then an additional $30 per month after that. With this handset, you’ll also get a JB Tune 125 TWS wireless earbuds.
There are more deals available on Koodo’s website.
Comments