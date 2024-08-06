New Google TV set-top box has enough power to kill the Chromecast

The new set-top box is awkwardly named the Google TV Streamer, but its larger size allowed the company to improve its performance, allowing for more Gemini-AI enhancements to be added over time.

Google says the new TV box supports Dolby Vision and Atmos, plus it has an ethernet port built right in, allowing users to get maximum speeds without needing an accessory. However, the company designed the device to fit under all TVs so that it can have better Wi-Fi access. It looks quite flat in photos, but I’m not sure I’m a huge fan of the strange wedge shape. It should allow the device to peek out from under your TV to get a better connection if you’re using Wi-Fi, but it feels a bit strange to me that Google isn’t releasing a black or grey model to blend in more with darker home media setups, and the black borders of 99% of TVs. There is a hazel colour, but it’s not available in Canada.

One of the coolest new features is a small button on the back of the unit that you can press to make your remote chirp so you can find it if it’s lost. Alternatively, you can ask Google Assitant to find your remote as well. The new remote is also a bit larger than the previous version that came with the Chromecast with Google TV and includes larger volume keys and a new ‘Star’ button you can program yourself, which looks super handy.

Google is also adding AI summaries to some shows to help you more quickly understand what a show or movie is about, I guess? Most streaming services already include a blurb explaining their content, so it feels strange to replace that with AI. You can also use AI to generate custom screensaver images, but I expect most people will stick with their own Google Photos library or use real art/photographs.

The device is also getting some smart home enhancements, such as making it easier to check your cameras and smart lights while sitting on the couch. That being said, you still can’t control these things with Gemini, so you will be using the older Google Assistant model.

Google hasn’t shared what chip it’s running, but it states that it is 22 percent faster and has twice as much RAM as the Chromecast with Google TV, suggesting that it has 4GB of RAM. This should help it keep up with the 2022 Apple TV 4K and the latest Nvidia Shield, but only time will tell if the added power will help the system run smoother. The new box also has 32GB of storage.

Sadly, the release of this device means that Google is sunsetting the Chromecast, so if you want one, you’ll need to act fast before the remaining stock sells out.

The only version coming to Canada is the white option, priced at $129 CAD. It hits store shelves on September 24th.