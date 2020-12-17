Bell launches Boxing Week deals with discounts on phones and more

Montreal-based national carrier Bell has currently discounted phones and plans as part of its Boxing Week deals.
The carrier has brought back its $75/20GB plan. The deal offers unlimited data with 20GB at maximum speeds, unlimited Canada-wide calling, and unlimited Canada-wide text, picture and video messages. Customers can also save $15 per month for each additional line you add.
Bell’s also offering a $100 holiday bonus gift when you buy a new phone with Bell SmartPay on an eligible two-year plan.
Here’s an overview of some of the phone deals you can get:
- iPhone 11 available for $22.09 per month for two years with the Device Return Option
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G available for $15.84 per month for two years with the Device Return Option
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G available for $32.67 per month for two years with the Device Return Option
- LG Velvet available for $15 per month for two years
- iPhone XR available for $25 per month for two years
- Google Pixel 4a 5G available for $15 per month for two years
- Activate or upgrade to a new phone and subscribe to Crave and your first six months are on us
- Get a credit of up to $700 when you trade-in your old phone
The carrier is also offering 20 percent off any Samsung smartwatch when purchased with Bell SmartPay.
Customers can also get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A for $13.85 percent with Bell SmartPay along with 1GB of bonus data for six months.
A full list of Bell’s Boxing Week deals can be found here.
