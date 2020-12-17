Freedom Mobile goes live with Boxing Week deals on plans and more

Freedom Mobile has officially gone live with its Boxing Week sales with discounts on data plans and phones.
Customers can save up to $10 per month for 12 months on select plans. The carrier is currently offering the following plans: $45/20GB per month, $40/12GB per month and $35/6GB per month. These offers are only available in-store.
Here are some of the other deals you can get:
- Save $960 when you get the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for Absolute Zero with 20GB of data for $60 per month on a two-year term
- Get the LG Velvet 5G included with 12GB for $50 per month on a two-year term
- Get a Samsung Galaxy A21 included with 6GB of data for $40 per month on a two-year term
- Get the iPhone SE with 1GB of data for $38 per month on a two-year term
- Get the Samsung Galaxy A51 with 6GB of data for $45 per month on a two-year term
Customers can also add an extra line to their account with 1GB of data, 1,000 minutes of talk, and unlimited text for $15 per month.
The carrier is also offering 50 percent off on select Samsung accessories.
It’s worth noting that all of the deals mentioned above are only available in-store. You can find a full list of Freedom Mobile’s deals here.
