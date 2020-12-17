PREVIOUS|
Freedom Mobile goes live with Boxing Week deals on plans and more

The carrier is offering $45/20GB, $40/12GB and $35/6GB plans

Dec 17, 2020

3:28 PM EST

Freedom Boxing Week plans

Freedom Mobile has officially gone live with its Boxing Week sales with discounts on data plans and phones.

Customers can save up to $10 per month for 12 months on select plans. The carrier is currently offering the following plans: $45/20GB per month, $40/12GB per month and $35/6GB per month. These offers are only available in-store.

Here are some of the other deals you can get:

  • Save $960 when you get the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for Absolute Zero with 20GB of data for $60 per month on a two-year term
  • Get the LG Velvet 5G included with 12GB for $50 per month on a two-year term
  • Get a Samsung Galaxy A21 included with 6GB of data for $40 per month on a two-year term
  • Get the iPhone SE with 1GB of data for $38 per month on a two-year term
  • Get the Samsung Galaxy A51 with 6GB of data for $45 per month on a two-year term

Customers can also add an extra line to their account with 1GB of data, 1,000 minutes of talk, and unlimited text for $15 per month.

The carrier is also offering 50 percent off on select Samsung accessories.

It’s worth noting that all of the deals mentioned above are only available in-store. You can find a full list of Freedom Mobile’s deals here.

