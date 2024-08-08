Sonos delaying two products until it fixes app

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has shared that while Sonos had a decent financial quarter due to its new headphones, it will need to slow things down for the rest of the year as it sorts out its app woes.

Specifically, Spence mentioned “two major new product releases” that were originally slated for Q4 2024 and have now been pushed back to presumably 2025. The Verge has already leaked Sonos’ next soundbar, which looks to be a successor to the top-end Sonos Arc. There is less speculation regarding the other mystery product.

Further in the earning call, Spence also took the blame for rushing out the Sonos app update that has caused so much trouble, but he does clarify that he thinks moving the Sonos app to a modular platform built on a modern coding language was the right thing to do for the company overall.

Last month, the CEO also laid out the company’s roadmap for fixing its app, with updates coming every two weeks.

