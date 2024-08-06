New Nest Thermostat improves the design, compatibility and more

Google has refined the Nest Learning Thermostat once again. This time, it looks stunning and includes a temperature sensor in the box.

The new thermostat, inspired by Google’s Pixel Watch, has a beautiful domed face that can now be used as a small wall clock or to tell the outdoor temperature. Since the unit also has a Google Soli radar inside, it detects when you move closer and displays more pertinent information like indoor temp and humidity.

While this is a Google product, the new thermostat is Matter compatible, like 2020’s Nest Thermostat, so it should work quite well with Apple and Alexa-based smart homes, too.

Google has also made a new temperature sensor that you can place in a different part of your home to help give the Nest Thermostat more information about how your home heats and cools itself. Each thermostat comes with one, and you can add up to five more for a total of six. The unit also looks like a small pebble and can even be hung on the wall. Its battery is replaceable and lasts for up to three years.

One key upgrade is that Google is now making the thermostat ask before it changes your home’s temperature to help prevent it from accidentally turning on the heat on a hot day. It also now takes in info from outside as well, so if the forecast is calling for a drop in temperature, the new Nest Learning Thermostat should be smart enough not to cool down your home leading up to the temperature drop and instead will let the ambient temperature cool the house naturally.

Overall this is the smartest and most compatible Nest Learning Thermostat yet. Google says this model supports 12 wire hookups and if you need it to work without a C-wire you can reach out to the company and they’ll send you an adapter.

The thermostat comes in three colours – Silver, black and gold and starts at $379.